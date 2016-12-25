Woman dies after being hit by vehicle as she was checking on Suffolk car crash victims

SUFFOLK, Va. – A woman hit by a vehicle in Suffolk on Sunday night has died as a result of her injuries.

Suffolk Police say 38-year-old Shauna L. Burton of Norfolk was the driver of a vehicle that had been involved in a crash in the 2500 block of Whaleyville Boulevard.

Burton reportedly got out of her car to check on the occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash, which was upside down in a ditch.

While Burton was walking, she stepped into the northbound lanes of the road and was hit by an oncoming pickup truck. The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

Police say Burton died as a result of her injuries.

The three occupants of the other vehicle were all ground-transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours following the accidents. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.