3 vehicles and a pedestrian involved in major Suffolk accident

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are investigating a three vehicle crash that also involved a pedestrian.

It happened just after 5:00 p.m, Sunday night in the 2500 block of Whaleyville Boulevard.

Three people were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while a fourth person was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Whaleyville Boulevard is currently closed in both directions.

Suffolk Public Works crews are currently putting down detour signs, directing traffic to Copeland Road.

Officials have not stated what caused the crash.

An investigating on this incident is currently ongoing.