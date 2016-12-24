Suffolk fire displaces family of three from home

Suffolk, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews are currently investigating how a fire started in the 1800 block of Nansemond Parkway.

Officials say it happened just after 9:00 P.M. Saturday Evening.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the kitchen area.

They were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported as the family was standing outside upon rescuers arrival to the scene.

Fire officials do not know what caused the incident, but are currently looking into it.

The three adults are being assisted by the American Red Cross.