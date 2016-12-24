× Christmas First Warning Forecast: Areas of fog, then some sunshine

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through Hampton Roads, no rain was falling, not even a drop. The moon was covered by some clouds at first, with more sunshine by Christmas day, with just a few clouds interspersed.

The dewpoints and temperatures will be close overnight, which means we’ll see areas of fog, may even be dense at sight. So if you’re heading out early, take it slow, the fog will clear, just go with the flow.

Temperatures will be a bit cool, right around 50 or so, but believe me, it’s better than 20 below. If you’re not into the 50s, the 60s are in sight!

Happy Christmas to all, and to all a goodnight!

Overnight: Decreasing clouds. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Christmas Day: Areas of fog early in the morning, then partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds: N around 10 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

