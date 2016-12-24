Track Santa Claus’ journey around the world!

Beyoncé, Kris Jenner and more reveal glamorous holiday decor

Posted 8:09 am, December 24, 2016, by

The holidays are here and celebrities are giving fans a glimpse into their festive homes.

Several A-list stars have taken to social media to show off their holiday decor.

Beyoncé posted a video montage on Instagram, complete with a pink tree just for her daughter, Blue Ivy.

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Kris Jenner brought fans into her Calabasas mansion and debuted a giant Christmas tree with over-the-top trimmings. Who knew you could get nutcrackers that big?

Jenner’s eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian posted three videos revealing that each of her children had their very own tree.

Jessica Alba, Gisele Bundchen, Vanessa Hudgens, Rob Lowe, Naomi Watts and more are just a few more of the celebs who’ve given us a peek inside their holiday ready homes.

❤️

A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

''Tis the season…. 🌲

A photo posted by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on

#Love our #Christmas tree. No one does it better than @sheryllowejewelry

A photo posted by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on

Merry Merry 🌲

A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Someone say Christmas?

A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

A photo posted by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on

Our Xmas tree I put up all by myself..Very proud LOL

A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on

 