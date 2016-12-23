Williamsburg family loses home and dog to fire, GoFundMe set up to help

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A family lost their home and their dog in a fire on December 15, a GoFundMe page says.

One member of the Gray family was home at the time of the fire. Angela was able to get out of the house but remains in the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and other ailments.

Neighbors are said to the the ones who detected the fire and called 911. Although Angela got out of the home, their family dog did not.

The page says one family member said they plan to rebuild the home. The GoFundMe page is set up to help with rebuilding funds.