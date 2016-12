Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Located in Hampton, Virginia, the birthplace of America’s space program, the Virginia Air & Space Center features interactive aviation exhibits spanning 100 years of flight, more than 30 historic aircraft, a hands-on space exploration gallery, unique space flight artifacts, and more. We find out what’s new at the Virginia Air & Space Center and shy should families should plan a visit during their holiday break.

