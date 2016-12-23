Virginia Peninsula Foodbank receives $18,600 donation from Enterprise Rent-A-Car

HAMPTON, Va. – The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank received a $18,600 surprise donation from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation!

The donation is part of a program called Fill Your Tank, that celebrates Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s 60th anniversary by providing $60 million over six years to fight hunger around the globe. ‘

The donation will allow the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank to provide over 74,000 meals to hungry children, seniors and families who struggle with hunger across the Greater Peninsula.

Donations to local food banks are determined by local Enterprise operations.

“Enterprise Rent-A-Car is woven into the fabric of the Peninsula community and food insecurity is an issue for our community. This donation to Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will support those in our community who need a little help to reach their full potential,” said Jennifer Vincent, Peninsula Group Rental Manager in presenting the donation.

Beyond donations, Enterprise Rent-A-Car is supporting the Fill Your Tank program with a hunger awareness and local engagement campaign. Hunger is often invisible and the campaign helps make hunger in our communities more visible.

Michele Benson, Chief Development Officer of Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, said, “This generous donation is a wonderful surprise this holiday season, and we are honored to be chosen by our local Enterprise partners. Their support will make a meaningful impact on our hunger relief programs that provide nourishment and hope to our neighbors in need.”