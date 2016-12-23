Portsmouth Police search for suspect in two phone store robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police are looking for one suspect in robberies of two local cellular telephone stores that happened Friday night

The first robbery occurred around 4:15 p.m. at the Metro PCS located at 810 High Street. The suspect entered the business and demanded money from the employee. The suspect then tried to take money from the register by force, but was unsuccessful. The suspect immediately fled the business, empty handed. No one was injured.

The second robbery occurred happened around 4:50 p.m. at the Boost Mobile located at 2036 Victory Boulevard. Police say the same suspect involved in the attempted robbery of the Metro PCS 30 minutes earlier, entered the business and demanded money from the employee. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before fleeing the business. No one was injured.

The suspect involved in these robberies is described as black male in his early twenties. He was last seen wearing light colored jeans, a blue hoodie and black jacket.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or who can identify the male pictured in the surveillance video to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.