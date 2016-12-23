ODU wins first bowl game in program history over Eastern Michigan 24-20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASSAU, Bahamas, - Old Dominion played Eastern Michigan for the third time in as many years in the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl, the Monarchs first bowl game in school history. ODU beat EMU 24-20 on Friday afternoon.

Quarterback David Washington threw three touchdowns on 11-for-20 passing, and one interception. Running back Ray Lawry continued his hot streak rushing for 127 yards on 23 carries. Jeremy Cox added 47 yards as well.

Sports Director Adam Winkler was at the game. Watch his interview below with ODU's red shirt senior wide receiver Zach Pascal during the Monarch's celebration. Pascal ended the day with two catches for 53 yards and a touchdown that put ODU up 10 to 0 at the half.