Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in Emporia

EMPORIA, Va. – A man manhunt is underway after an inmate at Southside Regional Jail escaped from the Greensville County facility Friday evening.

Investigators say at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday, inmate Billy Dillon, 50, was taking out trash and forced his way through a walk-in gate and fled from the Jail heading east.

Dillon was last seen wearing a green jump suit with Southside Regional Jail written on the back in white letters and orange shoes.

He is described as a white male, 5’6″ 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Dillon pleaded guilty to grand larceny in September and was sentenced to 20 years with 17 years suspended, meaning he would have to serve three years behind bars.

Anyone who comes into contact with Dillon should use caution and call 911 or the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 434-348 4200.