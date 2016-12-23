× Holiday Cocktails with a Twist!

‘Tis the season! Classic cocktails with a twist, five new drink recipes that will make you look like a professional ‘mixologist’ at your next holiday party.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gemma Salang and Jeff Mangold with BREAKTHRU BEVERAGE VIRGINIA hand-crafted these amazing cocktails to take your libations to the next level. You can dress these drinks up with some festive flair to make your holiday function more personal. So enjoy, and remember to always drink responsibly! Cheers!

COCKTAIL#1-JACK HONEY-HOLIDAY HONEY

1 oz. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Chilled

4 oz. KorbelBrut

Garnish: Thin sliced Granny Smith Apple with a cinnamon sprinkle

Glassware: Champagne Flute

COCKTAIL#2-JACK DANIEL’S HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS TENNESSEE MULE

1 ½ oz. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey

3 oz. Ginger Beer

Squeeze of fresh lime juice

Garnish: Cranberry and a mint sprig

Glassware: Stainless Steel Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Mule Mug

COCKTAIL#3-WOODFORD RESERVE-212 MANHATTAN

2 oz. Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select Bourbon

½ oz. Carpano AnticaFormula Sweet Vermouth

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Garnish: Bourbon infused cherry

Glassware: Martini

BATCH COCKTAIL#4-HERRADURA ANEJO-EGGNOG

Total volume: 1 gallon

12 oz. HerraduraAnejoTequila

15 oz. Amontillado Sherry

12 Eggs

2 ½ oz. cups of Castor Sugar (superfine sugar)

36 oz. Whole Milk

24 oz. Heavy Cream

Garnish: Fresh grated nutmeg

Glassware: Glass Mug

COCKTAIL#5-JACK FIRE-FIRESIDE HOT CHOCOLATE

1 1/4 oz. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire

3 oz. Hot Chocolate

Garnish: Torched marshmallow (See video above on how to 'smoke' the glass prior to pouring)

Glassware: Glass Mug