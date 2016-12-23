Holiday Cocktails with a Twist!
‘Tis the season! Classic cocktails with a twist, five new drink recipes that will make you look like a professional ‘mixologist’ at your next holiday party.
Gemma Salang and Jeff Mangold with BREAKTHRU BEVERAGE VIRGINIA hand-crafted these amazing cocktails to take your libations to the next level. You can dress these drinks up with some festive flair to make your holiday function more personal. So enjoy, and remember to always drink responsibly! Cheers!
COCKTAIL#1-JACK HONEY-HOLIDAY HONEY
- 1 oz. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Chilled
- 4 oz. KorbelBrut
- Garnish: Thin sliced Granny Smith Apple with a cinnamon sprinkle
- Glassware: Champagne Flute
COCKTAIL#2-JACK DANIEL’S HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS TENNESSEE MULE
1 ½ oz. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey
3 oz. Ginger Beer
Squeeze of fresh lime juice
Garnish: Cranberry and a mint sprig
Glassware: Stainless Steel Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Mule Mug
COCKTAIL#3-WOODFORD RESERVE-212 MANHATTAN
- 2 oz. Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select Bourbon
- ½ oz. Carpano AnticaFormula Sweet Vermouth
- 2 dashes of Angostura Bitters
- Garnish: Bourbon infused cherry
- Glassware: Martini
BATCH COCKTAIL#4-HERRADURA ANEJO-EGGNOG
Total volume: 1 gallon
- 12 oz. HerraduraAnejoTequila
- 15 oz. Amontillado Sherry
- 12 Eggs
- 2 ½ oz. cups of Castor Sugar (superfine sugar)
- 36 oz. Whole Milk
- 24 oz. Heavy Cream
- Garnish: Fresh grated nutmeg
- Glassware: Glass Mug
COCKTAIL#5-JACK FIRE-FIRESIDE HOT CHOCOLATE
1 1/4 oz. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire
3 oz. Hot Chocolate
Garnish: Torched marshmallow (See video above on how to 'smoke' the glass prior to pouring)
Glassware: Glass Mug