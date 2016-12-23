× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain for the holiday weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking weekend showers… Expect very nice and seasonal weather to end the work week. We will see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 40s to near 50s. That’s about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday but puts us close to normal for this time of year. Clouds will build in tonight, from partly cloudy this evening to mostly cloudy overnight.

It’s looking like a bit of a 50/50 weekend with rain on Saturday and dry on Sunday. Highs will warm into the upper 50s on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers. Most of the rain will fall midday into the early afternoon with most areas seeing about ¼” of rain. Highs will slip into the low 50s for Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm into the low and mid 60s to start next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows near 40. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain Showers (60%). Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: S/W 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 23rd

1994 Flash Flooding: Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Suffolk

1998 Winter Weather: Heavy Snow interior, record ice storm coastline

