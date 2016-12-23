× Calling all last minute shoppers!

We’re down to the wire… have you gotten all of your gifts yet?

If not, don’t stress! We’ve got a few tips to help you maximize your time at the store this weekend.

First, don’t go shopping without a list! Before you walk into a store last minute, make sure you know exactly who you’re shopping for. It’s a bonus if you know what you’re looking for.

While you’re checking out, ask about free gift wrapping. It seems to be less practiced recently, but its always good to check! And maybe at the very least they’ll give you a gift box.

If you can’t find that perfect give, what about a gift card? Almost every store offers gift cards now, find a store that person likes and let them pick something out on their own.

And before you leave the house, make sure to check the store hours. A lot of places have extended holiday hours that will allow for early morning or late night shopping.