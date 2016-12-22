Young mother from MTV’s ’16 and Pregnant’ found dead

COATESVILLE, Pa. — A young mother who starred in the MTV show “16 and Pregnant” died Wednesday, a Philadelphia-area coroner has confirmed.

The death of 23-year-old Valerie Fairman is still under investigation, CBS Philly reported. Police are expected to release more information about her death later Thursday.

Just a young chick tryna make it 😊😍 pic.twitter.com/ZyRjwRKRIE — Valerie Fairman (@uuknoiit) October 12, 2016

The coroner said Fairman was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of her death was not released by the coroner’s office.

She appeared in the second season of the show in 2009-2010 when she gave birth to a baby girl.

“We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.,” MTV said in a statement.