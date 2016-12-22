Tomorrow is game day? You better bowl-ieve it!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASSAU, Bahamas - The 2016 Popeyes Bahamas Bowl is the third edition of the game. The prior two contests have been shootouts.

The 2014 and '15 games featured 173 combined points. "In past years those have been teams that have executed well," Old Dominion quarterback David Washington said. "If both teams execute really well it will probably be another shoot-out."

Friday at 1pm, ODU takes on Eastern Michigan in the program's first bowl game. EMU hasn't played in a bowl since 1987.

"I feel like it’s very important for us to win our first bowl game ever," said ODU linebacker TJ Ricks. It would put Old Dominion football on the map."