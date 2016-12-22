× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A warm up, a cool down, then rain

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warmer today, cooler tomorrow… A cold front will move through the region today. Rain chances will be extremely low and a few extra clouds will mix in with the sunshine. Expect clouds this morning with sunshine returning by midday. We will warm into the upper 50s this afternoon. It will be breezy today with SW to W winds at 5 to 15 mph. Cooler air will move in for Friday, behind the front. Highs will only reach the upper 40s for Friday with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds.

Highs will warm into the mid 50s for the weekend but with more clouds and a few showers. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered rain showers. Rain chances will drop and sunshine will mix in for Sunday. Highs will warm into the 60s to start next week.

Today: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW/W 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NW/N 10-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 22nd

1908 Winter Storm: 15.0″ snow – Richmond

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.