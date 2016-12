Tiger Woods took to Twitter on Thursday to show off a Christmas tradition in his home.

The tweet said that his kids love the tradition, where he is known as “Mac Daddy Santa.”

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

Some social media users have responded with praise, but most have had some skepticism and jokes aimed at the Golf Pro.

'Mac Daddy Santa' is the first time I ever liked Tiger Woods @TigerWoods☺️ — Carrie Cain Sparks (@CarrieCainSpark) December 22, 2016

Welcome to the nWo, Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/myOu6QwW3G — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 22, 2016