Amazon and Goodwill have teamed up to make donating a bit easier!

Before tossing out your empty Amazon boxes, fill them up with your donations and print out a label from GiveBackBox.com.

UPS or the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will deliver your box to the nearest participating Goodwill organization.

GiveBackBox isn’t just teaming up with Amazon. You can also use boxes from Overstock, Loft, REI, NewEgg, Levi’s, and many more!