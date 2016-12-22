Norfolk SPCA to hold supply drive and pet adoptions on Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk SPCA is looking for donations this holiday season!

Their special year-end supply drive will be Saturday, December 24.

Residents of Hampton Roads can bring items for the organization’s shelter and/or clinic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donations will be accepted at 916 Ballentine Blvd.

The Norfolk SPCA will also be open that day for adoptions of cats and dogs.

The goal is to find as many loving forever homes for the animals as possible before Christmas Day.

Staff will be there to help potential adopters and to help be sure all adoptions are sincere commitments.

Click here yo see the charity’s wish list of items needed.