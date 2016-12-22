Norfolk Police looking for man who robbed Smoke Shack at gunpoint

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are looking for a man who robbed the Smoke Shack at 1105 N. Newtown Road on December 20.

Police say the man entered the store around 12:45 p.m., displayed a gun, and demanded money from the employee.

The employee complied with the demands and the man fled the store on foot.

The man is described as a black male in his early 20s. He was wearing a black jacket with a hood and black pants.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.