× Man suffers serious injuries in accident at Norfolk shipyard

NORFOLK, Va. – A man suffered serious injuries in an accident at the General Dynamics location in Norfolk on Thursday.

Police say a man suffered serious injuries to his arm in the accident. They have not release any details about that accident at this time.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m.

Although the man’s injuries are serious, police say they are non-life threatening.

General Dynamics NASSCO released a statement on Thursday saying the company has started an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

Get updates on-the-go with our News 3 app.