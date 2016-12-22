Man suffers serious injuries in accident at Norfolk shipyard
NORFOLK, Va. – A man suffered serious injuries in an accident at the General Dynamics location in Norfolk on Thursday.
Police say a man suffered serious injuries to his arm in the accident. They have not release any details about that accident at this time.
The incident happened around 8:30 a.m.
Although the man’s injuries are serious, police say they are non-life threatening.
General Dynamics NASSCO released a statement on Thursday saying the company has started an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.