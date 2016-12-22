Coast Guard rescues three from grounded yacht in Ocracoke Inlet

OCRACOKE, N.C. – The Coast Guard rescued three people from a yacht Thursday evening when it ran aground.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington were notified that the 54-foot yacht ran aground around 5:40 p.m.

The yacht was stuck in the Ocracoke Inlet and was taking on water.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City and a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Hatteras Inlet responded at 5:45 p.m.

The helicopter crew arrived at 6:25 p.m. and hoisted the passengers.

They were then transferred to Air Station Elizabeth City.

The yacht is anchored and plans to retrieve the vessel are being scheduled.

Authorities say no injuries or pollution were reported in the incident.