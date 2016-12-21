Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Newport News stabbing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A woman suffered life-threatening injuries on Wednesday after being stabbed in the neck.

Police say the 40-year-old victim was stabbed in the 500 block of Jefferson Ave.

When officers arrived they found the woman with a stab wound to her neck area and she was transported to a local hospital.

Police say she is said to be in stable condition.

The suspect and the victim know each other and police say the suspect is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with News 3 for more details.