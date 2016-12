× Winter is here! What’s your favorite cold weather activity?

The winter season is upon us! December 21st at 5:44am marks the start of the winter season.

There are tons of cold weather activities here in Hampton Roads to help you enjoy this time.

One of the classics? Ice skating!

We went to Chilled Ponds in Chesapeake to celebrate the start of the season.

They offer public skating time, hockey leagues and will even teach you how to skate!