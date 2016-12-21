× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Warming up then chilly again

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Up and down temperatures… Highs will reach the low 50s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. Expect plenty of sunshine today with light winds. Sunshine will continue for Thursday with just a few clouds mixing in as a cold front quickly moves through. This front will not be a rain maker for us but will bring in cooler air. Highs will reach the upper 50s tomorrow and will fall into the upper 40s for Friday.

Highs will warm into the mid 50s for the weekend but with more clouds and a few showers. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered rain showers. An isolated shower is possible Sunday with some sunshine mixing in. Highs will warm into the 60s to start next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW/W 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 21st

1962 Winter Weather: 3.6″ snow – Richmond

