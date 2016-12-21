USNS Laramie and USNS William McLean to return from deployments on Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. – Two Military Sealift Command ships are returning home to Hampton Roads on Thursday, just in time for the holidays.

The fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) and the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) are both returning from separate deployments.

The USNS Laramie and her crew of 89 civilian mariners will return to Naval Station Norfolk after a six-month deployment supporting U.S. Naval and NATO forces in the Fifth and Sixth Fleet areas of operation.

The USNS William McLean and her crew of 129 civilian mariners will return to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown after a 47-day surge deployment in the Mediterranean Sea, assisting the Navy’s Multipurpose Amphibious Assault and Transport ships (USS Wasp and USS San Antonio) as part of Operation Odyssey Lighting.