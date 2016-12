“Shade” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

WALLY HAS VISIONS OF BEING KID FLASH — When Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) starts having dreams about being Kid Flash, Barry (Grant Gustin) realizes he has to tell Wally, Iris (Candice Patton) and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) about what happened to Wally in Flashpoint in order to keep him safe. JJ Makaro directed the episode written by Emily Silver & David Kob (#306). Original airdate 11/15/2016.