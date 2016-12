LOUDON COUNTY, Va. – The National Football league released the 2017 Pro Bowl rosters this evening and announced that tight end Jordan Reed, guard Brandon Scherff, linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, and tackle Trent Williams have been named to the 2017 Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl is on January 29, 2017. The Redskins consistently have Pro Bowlers, with at least one Pro Bowl player for the past 23 seasons. Quarterback Kirk Cousins and returner Jamison Crowder were tabbed as alternates.