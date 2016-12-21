Norfolk Police seek assistance identifying truck in pedestrian hit-and-run

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle that hit a pedestrian on December 6.

The incident happened in the 700 block of 35th Street around 5:15 p.m.

Police are looking for a dark-colored Toyota Tundra.

The vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on 35th street as it hit a pedestrian and an unoccupied vehicle.

The truck likely has damage to the passenger side mirror.

The victim was a 51-year-old man who was found lying on the ground suffering serious injuries.

He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment, police have not released his current condition.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.