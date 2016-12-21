Phoebus names basketball court after Hampton native Boo Williams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, VA. - Marcellus "Boo" Williams got the ultimate honor Tuesday night. During halftime of the Hampton vs. Phoebus game, Williams had his No. 5 jersey retired, and the court named after him. " I grew up in Phoebus, born and raised in Phoebus, and it feels real good to come back to the community and give the young kids," Williams said. "The young boys and girls need someone to look up to in the community."

Williams founded the Boo Williams Summer League and has coached the likes of Allen Iverson, Alonzo Mourning, and Bryant Stith among others. His summer league has produced numerous top high school talents who have gone on to the college and professional ranks.