Over 4k military men and women return to Hampton Roads on Christmas Eve

NORFOLK, Va. – Over 4,000 Sailors and Marines will be returning to Hampton Roads on Christmas Eve.

The men and women are serving in the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG).

USS Wasp and USS San Antonio are returning to Naval Station Norfolk, and USS Whidbey Island is returning to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek – Fort Story.

While deployed the WSP ARG/22 MEU team operated in Europe and the Middle East conducting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts, and supporting Operation Odyssey Lightning in Sirte, Libya.

The 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), returning to their homeport in Camp Lejeune, N.C. Wednesday, is comprised of a Ground Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team, Aviation Combat Element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron; Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion; and its command element.