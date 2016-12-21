NO TOMORROW new episode, Tuesday 12/27 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“No Soup for You” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

XAVIER CONFRONTS HIS FATHER – When Evie (Tori Anderson) confronts Xavier (Joshua Sasse) about his past, Xavier realizes it’s finally time to resolve his issues with his father (guest star Steven Brand). Evie uses the time away from Xavier to re-connect with Timothy (Jesse Rath), who’s been inspired by her new carpe-diem lifestyle. Hank (Jonathan Langdon) covers for Deirdre (Amy Pietz) when she gets sick, but it quickly gets emotionally complicated for the ex-lovers, and Kareema (Sarayu Blue) makes a shocking discovery about her reputation at work. Aaron Fullerton wrote the episode, directed by Anna Mastro (#110). Original airdate 12/27/2016.