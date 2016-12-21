Gov. Pat McCrory issues statement on ‘bathroom bill’ special session

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina lawmakers gathered Wednesday to vote on repealing the state’s controversial “bathroom bill.”
House Bill 2, signed into law in March, bans people from using public bathrooms that don’t correspond to their biological sex as listed on their birth certificates. Backlash against the law caused huge economic losses for the state.
By the end of Wednesday lawmakers rejected an repeal of HB2.
Governor Pat McCrory issued a statement on Wednesday after the session:
“As promised, I called a Special Session to reconsider a manufactured political issue that strategically targeted the city of Charlotte and our state by well-funded left-wing interest groups. This was at least the third time that pressure from the left sabotaged bipartisan good faith agreements for political purposes.
“As I’ve stated multiple times, the balance between privacy and equality is not just a North Carolina issue, it is a national issue that will be resolved by the U.S. Supreme Court in the near future.
“North Carolina will continue to be one of the nation’s leaders in job growth, education, quality of life and equality for all of our citzens.”