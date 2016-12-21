Gov. Pat McCrory issues statement on ‘bathroom bill’ special session

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina lawmakers gathered Wednesday to vote on repealing the state’s controversial “bathroom bill.”

House Bill 2, signed into law in March, bans people from using public bathrooms that don’t correspond to their biological sex as listed on their birth certificates. Backlash against the law caused huge economic losses for the state.

By the end of Wednesday lawmakers rejected an repeal of HB2.

Governor Pat McCrory issued a statement on Wednesday after the session: