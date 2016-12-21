Four juveniles arrested for vandalism at middle school in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – Four juveniles have been arrested for their part in vandalism that happened at Page Middle School on December 10.
Two of the juveniles arrested are Gloucester County Public School students and the other two were former students.
According to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, the vandalized property was holiday decorations created by 6th grade students.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank tipsters for helping to identify the individuals involved.
37.362563 -76.521342