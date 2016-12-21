First Warning Traffic: I-264 closure tonight, construction and delays for Wednesday

I-264 EAST CLOSED OVERNIGHT FOR SIGN INSTALLATION 

PORTSMOUTH – The Elizabeth River Tunnels (ERT) Project will close I-264 East between Greenwood Drive and Portsmouth Boulevard Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 10 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

The closure on Wednesday, Dec. 21 will be between Victory Boulevard and Portsmouth Boulevard (motorists will follow this signed detour).

WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNELS:  Friday, Dec. 16 to Friday, Dec. 23

Lane closures and tunnel closures are suspended for the Christmas holiday beginning Friday, Dec. 23 at noon through Tuesday, Dec. 27 at noon.

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Tunnels (ERT) Project. Due to the nature of construction, closure dates are subject to change. Visit our Travel Impacts page for current information and a more detailed listing of long-term temporary road closures.

I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure  Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Bart Street/I-264 West: Full ramp closure from Monday through Thursday, Dec. 19-22 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Monday through Thursday, Dec. 19-22 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Nightly eastbound interstate closure between Greenwood Drive and Portsmouth Boulevard Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 20-22 from 10 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East/Port Norfolk: Full ramp closure Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 21 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT: December 16, 2016 through December 23, 2016

*There will be no lane closures along Hampton Roads Interstates from noon Friday, December 23 until noon Tuesday, December 27 for the Christmas Day Holiday*

  • I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
    • Segment II: There will be alternating single-lane closures on I-64 west between Route 199 (exit 242) and Lee Hall (exit 247) on December 20-22, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

  • I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Intermittent stoppages to last up to 10 minutes eastbound and single-lane closures eastbound as follows:
  • Eastbound single-lane closures December 19-20 from 9 p.m. until as late as 5 a.m. the following morning.
  • Eastbound Intermittent Stoppages: December 19-20 from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
  • I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures northbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
  • Northbound December 21-22 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
  • US-17 James River Bridge: Single-lane closures southbound and northbound. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • Southbound December 19-21 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
  • I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane and dual-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • Westbound Runway Tunnel single-lane closures December 22 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.
  • I-64 Westbound, James City County: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
  • Single-lane closures December 21 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning between VA-607 Croaker and Old Stage Road.
  • VA-134 Eastbound/Westbound, York County: Alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound on VA-134 at Elizabeth City Circle. One direction will shut down at a time:
    • December 19-23 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County: Consecutive left-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times:
    • December 19-22 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
  • U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County: Consecutive right-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between the Pretlow Street Bridge and the Suffolk city line at the Blackwater Bridge. One lane will remain open at all times.
  • US-13 (Lankford Highway), Accomack County: Consecutive single-lane closures northbound between Route 179 and Taylor Road. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • September 6-December 30 from 12 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
  • Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King, Jr. Freeway:  Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.
  • George Washington Memorial Highway (Route 17), York County: Crews are widening the road between Route 630 (Wolf Trap Road) and Route 706 (Hampton Highway). Daytime single-lane closures, from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. and weeknight single-lane closures, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect traffic shifts and delays. For more about this project, please visit the Route 17 Widening website.

I-564 LANE CLOSURES SCHEDULED DECEMBER 19-23 

NORFOLK – Temporary lane closures have been scheduled on I-564 east and west beginning Monday, Dec. 19, through Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, for construction activities relating to the I-564 Intermodal Connector Project. The lane closures will extend approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Blvd-Hampton Blvd. exit. Closures will occur as scheduled unless delayed by weather or other factors.

Monday, Dec. 19, through Thursday, Dec. 22

I-564 east, 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lanes closed: I-564 right shoulder/right lane

I-564 west, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lanes closed: I-564 left shoulder/left lane

Friday, Dec. 23

I-564 east, 5 a.m. to noon

Lanes closed: I-564 right shoulder/right lane

MOST MAJOR WORK ZONES SUSPENDED DURING HOLIDAY TRAVEL PERIODS
VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Christmas travel from noon Friday, Dec. 23, until noon Tuesday, Dec. 27. During the New Year’s holiday, most lane closures and work zones will be lifted from noon Friday, Dec. 30 through noon Tuesday, Jan. 3.HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION:

  • I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes – HOV restrictions will be lifted on all HOV diamond lanes on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2.
  • I-64 reversible lanes – Schedule remains the same. HOV restrictions will be lifted on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2.
  • I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. To Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.
  • Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) – Tune to 1680 AM to stay informed on Hampton Roads traffic, travel conditions and construction information.

WORK ZONES AND OTHER TRAFFIC ALERTS
While VDOT will lift most lane closures for holiday travel, motorists may encounter permanent work zones or travel delays in the following locations:

Accomack County
Route 609 – Road closed for widening project in the Town of Onley. Follow detour.
Route 709 – Road closed for widening project. Follow detour.
US 13 – Improving drainage. Traffic reduced to single-lane in both directions.

Albemarle County
Route 29 – Widening roadway. Narrowed lanes and shoulder closures between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive). Speed limit in work zone reduced to 40 mph. More information: www.Route29Solutions.org.

Amherst County
Route 130 – Replacing bridge over Pedlar River. Follow posted detour.
U.S. 501 – Replacing bridge at Route 130 intersection over James River. Two-way traffic on new bridge.

Isle of Wight County
U.S. 58 – Replacing bridge over rail tracks and Route 632. Follow detour.
Route 621 – Replacing bridge over Passenger Swamp. Road closed. Follow detour.

Newport News
I-64 – Widening interstate. Trucks traveling westbound restricted to right lane between Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) and Yorktown Road (exit 247).

Southampton County
Route 35 – Replacing bridge in Boykins. Traffic reduced to single lane in both directions. Temporary signal in place.
U.S. 58 Business – Reconstructing roadway in Courtland. Single lane closures in both directions.
U.S. 58 – Repairing roadway. Right lane closure eastbound.

Stafford County
I-95 – Extending the 95 Express Lanes south of exit 143 (Route 610/Garrisonville). All travel lanes open; concrete barriers in place along the shoulder northbound and southbound in work zone.

Sussex County
Route 301 – Replacing bridge over Nottoway River. Detour in place.