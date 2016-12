Viewer video: People evacuated due to gas leak in Downtown #Norfolk https://t.co/CXVy1FU6dc pic.twitter.com/hE76tjmV01 — WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) December 21, 2016

NORFOLK, Va. – Officials were called to the Dominion Enterprises building at 150 Granby Street Wednesday afternoon on a report of a gas leak.

The building was evacuated but there were not any reports of injuries.

Virginia Natural Gas responded to control the leak and Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews are standing by for support.

Granby Street at Plume was reopened at 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday night and authorities say they are still looking for the source of the gas leak.