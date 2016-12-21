Competition already underway for the Monarchs at the Bahamas Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASSAU, Bahamas - The Monarchs are soaking in the sun in Nassau. They've already gotten to work, practicing and getting accustomed to the warm temperatures, and competing. Except...this time it wasn't on the football field. The Monarchs faced off against Eastern Michigan players in a chicken strips eating contest. Pounds of strips, and some big appetites were the first time these two schools squared off this week.

News 3 Sports is in the Bahamas as well. Sports Director Adam Winkler will be capturing the Monarchs throughout the week as they prepare for their first bowl game in program history. Make sure to stay up to date online and on-air.