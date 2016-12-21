Chesapeake Sheriff named new interim superintendent of Hampton Roads Regional Jail

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan will replace Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe as the interim superintendent at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail, officials announced Wednesday.

The board unanimously voted O’Sullivan in, effective immediately.

Sheriff McCabe assumed the position on September 12 of this year. He committed to serve as interim superintendent only until the first of the year, if a permanent superintendent was not in place.

Sheriff O’Sullivan and Sheriff McCabe are working together to assure a smooth transition, officials say.

The search for a permanent superintendent is currently underway

