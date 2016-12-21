ARROW, Wednesday 12/28 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 9:30 pm, December 21, 2016, by , Updated at 09:32PM, December 21, 2016
Arrow -- "The Recruits" -- Image AR502a_0051b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Echo Kellum as Curtis Holt, Rick Gonzales as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Madison McLaughlin as Evelyn Sharp, Stephen Amell as Green Arrow and Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Arrow — “The Recruits” — Image AR502a_0051b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Echo Kellum as Curtis Holt, Rick Gonzales as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Madison McLaughlin as Evelyn Sharp, Stephen Amell as Green Arrow and Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — ÃÂ© 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

“The Recruits” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

SUIT UP — Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) new recruits for Team Arrow are Curtis (Echo Kellum), Wild Dog (guest star Rick Gonzalez) and Evelyn Sharp (guest star Madison McLaughlin).  Unfortunately, the Green Arrow’s training methods prove to be too much for some of them to handle.  Meanwhile, in the flashbacks, Oliver’s initiation into the Bratva continues.  James Bamford directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Beth Schwartz (#502).  Original airdate 10/12/2016.