York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office seeks public help finding armed robbery suspects

YORKTOWN, Va. – Deputies are looking for two armed robbery suspects who robbed the Community Deli on December 11.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says two black males entered the deli with handguns and demanded money.

After receiving cash the two men left he store on foot and as they did one of the men fired a shot at the business.

The bullet hit the sign located on the roof, deputies say.

Investigators believe the two suspects left the scene in a tan colored vehicle last seen heading towards Goosley Road.

The incident happened in the 2200 block of Old Williamsburg Road around 6:30 p.m.

Deputies say no one was injured in this incident and both suspects had their faces covered with hoods.

If you have any information that may help the Sheriff’s Office call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.