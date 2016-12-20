Students detained after fight at Newport News high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Heritage High School was briefly placed on a modified lock down on Tuesday morning after a fight broke out between students in the school.

The fight involved five students and started around 8:30 a.m., according to Newport News Schools.

School security broke up the fight and called police for assistance.

The students involved were detained by police and are facing possible expulsion.

The lock down was issued for about one hour in order to keep students out of the hallways.

Police told News 3's Anthony Sabella that some of the students involved in the fight are facing assault charges.

They also said that they still do not know the cause of the fight. Police did not say it was gang related although some students have said that was a possible cause.

