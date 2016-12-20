Smartmouth Brewing to open new location at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Smartmouth Brewing Co. has announced plans to open a second location at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront!

The new venue will be located in a former post office at 313 32nd Street and will be known as Smartmouth – Pilot House. The fully renovated building will house a small-batch brewery system, private event space, and a tasting room with back patio and additional outdoor space.

A “pilot house” is traditionally the name for a boat’s bridge and a “pilot batch” is the term used to describe the trial brew of a new beer in the brewhouse.

The name “Pilot House” pays tribute to the area’s nautical and aviation roots and the facility’s core function of producing experimental and creative beers.

With a second location, Smartmouth also says they hope to further their connection to charitable efforts in the restoration, education and recreation of local waterways.

Smartmouth’s existing location in the Chelsea neighborhood of Norfolk will continue to be the primary location for brewing, packaging, and distributing beers throughout the state. The company says there are some new investments to improve that location in the near future.