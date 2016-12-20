Person taken to hospital after shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A person was transported to a local hospital on Tuesday night after a shooting.

The incident happened in the 6400 block of Horton Circle around 7:40 p.m.

When police arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds. Medics transported him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with potential life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident and do not have any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that could help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.