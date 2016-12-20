New toll rate at the Jordan Bridge starts January 1

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Beginning January 1, 2017, the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge will have an increased toll rate for the first time since opening in October 2012.

The toll rate for passenger vehicles, mopeds and motorcycles is increasing just $.25 for drivers with a valid E-ZPass — making each way $2.25.

Unregistered Pay-by-Plate customers will be invoiced by mail at $5.00 per trip, approximately 30 days after crossing. Registered Pay-by-Plate accounts are no longer offered and will not be supported after March 1, 2017.

Multi-axle (3+) vehicle toll rates start at $4.00 per crossing and are dependent on the number of axles at the time of crossing.

Peak hours are 5:30 – 9:00 am and 2:30 – 7:00 pm on weekdays. Off-peak rates will apply during all other weekday hours, weekends and select federal holidays.

South Norfolk Jordan Bridge drivers also enjoy complimentary access to its exclusive Commuter Club, a program that rewards E-ZPass drivers with travel points that can be redeemed for special offers and discounts at local businesses. Registration is free and available on www.SNJB.net.