Just in time for Christmas: shipping deadlines and packing tips

HAMPTON ROADS - Christmas is five days away, but there is still time to get your gifts shipped out and under the tree.

Tuesday is the last day for 2-day shipping from many online retailers, including Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods. It is also the last day for standard shipping from Wal-Mart.

If you are planning on shipping an item yourself, you are allowed to reuse boxes,” according to Angie, a postal worker in Norfolk who has worked for USPS for over 30 years. However, she says to make sure you seal all flaps and seams.

“Think about making the letter ‘h’ with your tape,” Angie told News 3’s Merris Badcock. “I even like to tape around the middle a couple of times, just to make sure it is secure.”

Shippers should also consider doubling up on boxes or packaging for extra protection.

You may think the big box online retailers like Amazon are doing it right, but some shippers say even they aren't protecting those items enough.

“They do not put enough packing in,” said Jim McFarland who works for UPS. “They put a nice laptop in there, a few pillows, and yet it can slide around inside."

Finally, shipping experts suggest dropping an extra shipping label, business card or letterhead inside your package just in case winter weather smears the outside label.

Domestic shipping deadlines for USPS, UPS and FedEx are included below.

Tuesday, Dec. 20th –

US Postal Service: Last day to ship First-Class Mail

FedEx: Last day to ship FedEx Express Saver

Wednesday, Dec. 21st –

US Postal Service: Last day to ship Priority Mail Service*

UPS: Last day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air

FedEx: Last day to ship FedEx 2Day and 2Day A.M.

*Includes free priority mail boxes available and US Postal Service shipping locations

Thursday, Dec. 22nd –

UPS: Last day to ship UPS Next Day Air, and UPS 2nd Day Air (Saturday delivery option only)

FedEx: Last day to ship Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight and First Overnight.

Friday, Dec. 23rd –

US Postal Service: Last day to ship Priority Mail Express

UPS: Last day to ship UPS Next Day air (Saturday delivery option only)

FedEx: Last day to ship SameDay City (Standard)

Sunday, Dec. 25th –

FedEx: Last day to ship SameDay and SameDay City (Priority)