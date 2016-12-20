People Taking Action: Giving is a way of life for one Hampton Roads woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The step team at Hugo Owens Middle school in Chesapeake practices very hard each week to make sure they don’t miss a beat on or off the court.

And the girls credit their coach, Monisha Bynum for that.

But this is just a small part of Bynum’s giving ways. Her church pastor Cordell Carter wrote us about all the work she does for the church including collecting food boxes every Thanksgiving for those in need and organizing yearly back to school supply drives to make sure kids in the community have a backpack full of supplies.

So now we turn the spotlight on Miss Bynum.

I showed up at her step team practice and gave her a People Taking Action award and a $300 gift card from our partner Southern Bank.

“Thank you so much,” smiles Bynum.

"We got you this time," says Pastor Carter.

Pastor Carter sang her praises “Miss Bynum has been a tremendous asset to our church not just this year but consistently for the last 15 years.”

“She works diligently and shes creative and she’s like another mother to me,” says student Rhianna May.

"She puts all of her time and effort into us and shes a perfectionist she always strives for the best,” Lauren Padilla chimed in.

In true holiday spirit Miss Bynum had this to say: “I love to give to people and I love people and its better to give than receive.”

At that point all the girls on the step team ran toward her for a big group hug!

So it seems Miss Bynum IS indeed receiving. She's receiving the love of those she touches here at school and in her community.