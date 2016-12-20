× First Warning Forecast: Slightly warmer weather is on the way, but it won’t last long

Slightly warmer weather is on the way, but it won’t last long….Get ready to warm up, then cool down, then warm up again as we approach the holiday.

As we move through our Tuesday evening, expect decreasing clouds across the area. Then, tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

On Wednesday, we’ll see milder conditions across the viewing area as high pressure dominates our weather. Highs will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. By Thursday, high temperatures will warm even more into the upper 50s and lower 60s, due in part to breezy southwesterly winds. That warm up will be short-lived though. A cold front will sweep through during the day on Thursday. An isolated shower is possible as the front crosses Hampton Roads. But the most noticeable difference with this front will be with our temperatures. In fact, on Friday, we’ll see highs in the 40s under mostly sunny skies.

For Christmas weekend, our weather looks a bit unsettled. We’ll see a few more clouds and possibly a few showers. Highs will be in the 50s.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Cold. Low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 30s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. High temperatures in the lower 50s. Winds: NW/N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Clouds and Sun. Isolated Shower (20%). High temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1962 Winter Weather: 3.6″ snow – Richmond

