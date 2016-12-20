Armed man robs Norfolk 7-Eleven store

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are looking for a man who robbed the 7-Eleven at 3112 Azalea Garden road on December 13.

Police say they were called to the store around 3:15 a.m. that morning after someone reported that a robbery just occurred.

Detectives say a man armed with a gun entered the store and demanded money from the clerks.

The employees complied and the man fled from the store in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s. He was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, a dark mask and gloves.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.