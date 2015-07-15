Norfolk police arrest fugitive accused of murdering man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police say they found McMiller in the 3600 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Norfolk, Virginia - Norfolk police need the public's help to find a man who is accused of killing a 21-year-old man in Norfolk early Wednesday morning.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Lewis McMiller. He has been charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say he killed Michael Clemons in the 900 block of Holt Street, but he is from the 3000 block of Grandy Avenue.

Clemons died shortly after being transported to the hospital, according to police.

Friends of Clemons tell NewsChannel 3 that he spent a lot of his time at the Goff Street Apartments and they do not know why he was on Holt Street, or why someone would have shot him.

"That's the question we're trying to figure out," says Alquata Warren, a friend of Clemons'. "He's a good person though. I was hurt, I couldn't even go to work this morning, I've been up ever since."

Police say officers responded to a call of a shooting in that area just after 1:45a.m. and found Clemons suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say McMiller is known to frequent the 1200 block of Bunsen Court.

If you know where he is, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.